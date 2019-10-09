Breaking ground for new water plant

A ground breaking ceremony was held on Oct. 3 to mark the start of construction on the new water treatment plant at 102 Eveneshen Road in Burns Lake. (L-R) Lake Babine Nation chief Gordon Alec, Burns Lake mayor Dolores Funk and Burns Lake Band chief Dan George pose at the construction site. Funding for the $4.8 million project came from federal, provincial, First Nations and local government contributions. The facility is expected to be completed in the summer of 2021. (Michael Angelo Halog photo)