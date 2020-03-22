BREAKING: Grass fire engulfs mountainside near Old Airport Rd.

Firefighters are currently on scene and battling strong winds

Firefighters are currently trying to put out a grass fire near the airport. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

A grass fire approximately one hectare in size is burning close to Old Airport Rd in Penticton.

Crews are on scene and assessing the situation.

A captain on scene commented that the wind “wasn’t helping one bit.” Wind speeds are currently 33/km an hour coming from the south.

As of 2:53 p.m. the blaze has not carried over the top of the mountain. Firefighters are scattered along the ridge top with hoses. Fire crew are continuing to assess the situation.

More to come as this story develops.

(Phil McLachlan – Western News)

