Occurred at approximately 11 a.m.; started at 30x60 feet, now spreading

A fire has broken out at Heritage Park in Mission, B.C., and is spreading, police say.

The fire started at approximately 11 a.m., said Cpl. Jason Raaflaub, media officer with the Mission RCMP.

The Mission Record has reached out to the Mission Fire Rescue Service for more details.

Raaflaub said when the fire report came it was approximately 30×60 feet, but is now getting quite large. Tooley Avenue is being evacuated.

Helicopters can be seen dumping water on the fire.

