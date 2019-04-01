BREAKING: Family member confirms Joshua Bennett found dead

Reed Bennett posted on Facebook the RCMP had located his great nephew's remains

Emergency crews were on scene at Glen Lake Sunday after reports of a dead body found in the area. (Swikar Oli/News Staff)

A family member has confirmed on Facebook that Joshua Bennett has been found dead.

Reed Bennett posted just before 6 a.m. on Monday that the RCMP had located his great nephew who had passed away.

“So sad for his mom and his grandmother … my sincere condolences to all the family,” reads the post.

The 31-year-old went missing in Langford on March 9 after bowling with friends at Langford Lanes.

He left on foot and was last seen on surveillance camera footage walking in the industrial area near Langford Lanes shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Police and local fire crews were on scene in Langford on Sunday following reports of a body found in the area.

Glen Lake Place and Glen Lake Park were closed to the public while police investigated.

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are still investigating and have not confirmed the body found was Bennett.

