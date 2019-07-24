Breaking: Excavator fire on Maple Mountain

An excavator doing work on Maple Mountain caught fire early Wednesday afternoon. (Municipality of North Cowichan map)

A machine fire had volunteer firefighters from Crofton and Maple Bay halls racing to Maple Mountain around noon on Wednesday.

Crews were met at the gate at the bottom of Maple Mountain Park Road and guided up the M100 trail and then left onto a bumpy side trail to find a fully involved excavator fire.

The flames had spread into nearby foliage.

It was a tricky situation for firefighters to juggle their water tenders on the narrow trails but they quickly got foam and water onto the flames.

Maple Mountain was the site of a major forest fire in August 2018. Seven fire departments and the BC Wildfire Service battled the 2018 blaze, and residents of the area were put on evacuation alert for three days.

More to come as it becomes available.