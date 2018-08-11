BREAKING: Evacuation order issued to 33 properties in Narcosli Creek area

The alert is in the south west Narcosli Creek area

The Cariboo Regional District has issued a new evacuation order for 33 properties in the south west Narcosli Creek area.

Due to immediate danger, the RCMP or other groups will be helping to expedite the order.

Depending on the location, the two available evacuation routes are:

North on Ernst Road to Marsh Road through Quesnel and North to Prince George via Highway 97

Mt. Creek Road/Townsend Lake Road, turning North onto Lavington Road, to Tibbles Road, to Nazko Road, through Quesnel and North to Prince George via Highway 97

Evacuees are encouraged to register at the Emergency Services Support Reception Centre at Exhibition Park at CN Centre at 2185 Ospika Blvd in Prince George.

Cariboo Regional District communications manager Emily Epp says the order has been issued based on recommendations from the BC Wildfire Service.

“Because of the winds and the weather in the forecast, we are issuing this order. Because parts of Quesnel are on evacuatino alert, people are being directed to Prince George to the CN Centre,” she says.

What to do in an evacuation:

* You must leave the area immediately.

* Close all windows and doors.

* Do not shut off your natural gas if you receive an evacuation order. For more information visit www.fortisbc.com (https://www.fortisbc.com/Safety/EmergencyPreparedness/Pages/Forest-fires-and-evacuation-alerts.aspx) .

* Close gates (latch) but do not lock.

* Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help.

* Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.

* Do not use more vehicles then you have to.

* Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.

* Register at the ESS Reception Centre at CN Centre at 2185 Ospika Blvd in Prince George

More to come.

heather.norman@quesnelobserver.com