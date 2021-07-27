BREAKING: Evacuation order issued for 41 properties in Lazy Lake are due to wildfire

An evacuation order was issued for 41 properties in the Lazy Lake area east of Wasa due to increased fire behaviour from the Bill Nye Mountain Wildfire Tuesday evening.

An evacuation order was issued for 41 properties in the Lazy Lake area east of Wasa due to increased fire behaviour from the Bill Nye Mountain Wildfire Tuesday evening.

“The safety of the public and fire crews is our top priority,” says Information Officer, Loree Duczek. “These decisions are not made lightly; and everyone within the evacuation order area needs to leave immediately.”

BREAKING: The RDEK has issued an Evacuation Order for 41 properties in the Lazy Lake area east of Wasa on recommendation from BC Wildfire Service due to increased fire behaviour from Bill Nye Mountain wildfire. pic.twitter.com/qhNXATVRha — Trevor Crawley (@tcrawls) July 28, 2021

Emergency Support Services are available for permanent residents who live within the evacuation order area. Those permanent residents are asked to register at the Reception Centre at the Heritage Inn, located at 803 Cranbrook St N., while those who own property as a secondary homeowner or vacationers are encouraged to return to their primary residence.

An evacuation alert for 12 properties in the Lakit Lake and Holmes Road area, including one property on the Wildhorse Forest Service Road, according to the RDEK.

The Bill Nye Mountain wildfire is estimated at 1,916 hectares and was discovered approximately two weeks ago. Current BC Wildfire Service resources working on it include 40 ground personnel, two helicopters and four pieces of heavy machinery.

The Emergency Information Line remains open at 250-426-2188 or toll free 1-855-346-2188 and information is available on the RDEK’s website