BREAKING: ERT arrest wanted prolific offender in Chilliwack apartment raid

David Allen Geoghegan has a history of breaching conditions and warrants issued for his arrest

RCMP’s Emergency Response Team surround a building on Alexander Avenue on Nov. 21, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)RCMP’s Emergency Response Team surround a building on Alexander Avenue on Nov. 21, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) has arrested a wanted prolific offender in an apartment unit over a retail store on Alexander Avenue in Chilliwack Thursday afternoon.

David allen Geoghegan

A large contingent of officers had Alexander and part of Railway Avenue blocked off around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21 as they raided the unit to arrest David Allen Geoghegan.

By 3:30 p.m. he was in custody, according to Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson.

• READ MORE: Warrant issued for Chilliwack prolific offender

The 29-year-old was wanted for a failure to comply with recognizance.

Geoghegan has a long criminal history history and a number of files before the courts. He was wanted earlier this year for several incidents, and in November 2018 he was arrested after a half-hour standoff with Mounties at a house at the corner of Williams Street and Gore Avenue.

• READ MORE: Armed police standoff ends peacefully downtown Chilliwack Friday

@PeeJayAitchpaul.henderson@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.