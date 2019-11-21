BREAKING: ERT arrest wanted prolific offender in Chilliwack apartment raid

The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) has arrested a wanted prolific offender in an apartment unit over a retail store on Alexander Avenue in Chilliwack Thursday afternoon.
|
|David allen Geoghegan
A large contingent of officers had Alexander and part of Railway Avenue blocked off around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21 as they raided the unit to arrest David Allen Geoghegan.
By 3:30 p.m. he was in custody, according to Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson.
The 29-year-old was wanted for a failure to comply with recognizance.
Geoghegan has a long criminal history history and a number of files before the courts. He was wanted earlier this year for several incidents, and in November 2018 he was arrested after a half-hour standoff with Mounties at a house at the corner of Williams Street and Gore Avenue.
@PeeJayAitchpaul.henderson@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.