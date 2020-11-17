BREAKING: Emergency responders on the scene of RV in Fraser River in Chilliwack

Search and Rescue preparing to go in the water before 9 a.m.

RCMP and Search and Rescue on scene of pickup truck with a camper in the Fraser River at the Island 22 boat launch on Nov. 17, 2020. (Jessica Peters/ Chilliwack Progress)

There was a heavy RCMP presence at the Island 22 boat launch on the Fraser River in Chilliwack Tuesday morning dealing with a recreational vehicle in the water.

Chilliwack RCMP, BC Ambulance Service paramedics, tow trucks and Search and Rescue were on the scene before 8:30 a.m. at what looked like a pickup truck with a camper offshore in several feet of water.

It was unclear if there was anyone in the vehicle, but responders were taking the situation seriously, controlling the area, and Search and Rescue members were preparing to go in the water.

See www.theprogress.com for updates as they become available.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: editor@theprogress.com

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Chilliwack Progress