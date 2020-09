Williams Lake RCMP are asking motorists on Highway 20 not to pick up any hitchhikers in the area Tuesday after a driver fled on foot following a single vehicle crash.

The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. at Meldrum Creek Road.

More to come.

