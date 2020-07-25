BREAKING: Emergency crews called to possible drowning at Cultus Lake

Emergency crews have been called to a possible drowning at Cultus Lake Saturday afternoon.
Cultus Lake Fire Department was dispatched around 3:15 p.m. to the 2900-block of Columbia Valley Road on July 25.
There are reports that a person fell into the water. People in a boat on the water are searching for the person.
The location is at or near Entrance Bay.
Crews were preparing to set up at Cultus Lake elementary for an Air Ambulance.
