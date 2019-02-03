BREAKING: Crews responding to serious crash on TransCanada exit

JUST IN: Crews are responding to serious head-on collision at the Leigh Road on-ramp at the TransCanada Highway.

At least four people and two vehicles were involved in the incident, and at least one person was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Langford Fire Rescue, West Shore RCMP and multiple ambulance units are on scene.

The accident is north of Leigh Road in the southbound lane of the on-ramp. Traffic is being re-routed from both directions, and officials speculate the road will be closed for several hours.

Police are talking to a male in his mid-30s at the scene.

The area was the site of a fatal head-on accident in early January.

More to come.