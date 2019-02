Emergency crews were called to a fully-involved fire near Edward Milne Community School at approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Sooke Fire Department responded and called in Metchosin Fire Department for mutual aid. West Shore RCMP have blocked off traffic to Edward Milne Road.

One witness said the fire is near Butler Brothers Supplies Ltd.

No reports of injuries at this time.

More to come.

nina.grossman@blackpress.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter