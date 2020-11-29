BREAKING: COVID case at Giant’s Head Elementary in Summerland

This is the first case in SD67

School District 67 has its first case of COVID-19 in one of its schools.

Someone at Giant’s Head Elementary in Summerland has tested positive and is self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams, says a letter to families.

The letter also indicates the school district will not be including any other information other than it is a ‘member of the Giant’s Head school community.’

The letter also says that students should continue to come to school while contract tracing is underway.

Interior Health will contact those in close contact.

If you are not contacted by Interior Health, it has been determined you are not at risk.

