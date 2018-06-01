BREAKING: Cory Vallee found guilty of first degree murder

Vallee has been found guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy to murder

UN gang member Cory Vallee has been found guilty of first degree murder and conspiracy to murder.

In a press release issued June 1, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said the investigation has been “long, complex and resource intensive.”

“I would like to acknowledge the dedication and tireless efforts of investigators from IHIT and CFSEU-BC (Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit) as well as our numerous domestic and foreign partner agencies that contributed to this investigation,” said Superintendent Donna Richardson, Officer-in-Charge of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

“The sustained cooperation, hard work and persistence of IHIT and CFSEU-BC members has contributed to this result today. Officers and support staff from numerous agencies have also assisted over these past seven years,” added Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett, the Chief Officer of the CFSEU-BC.

“The result should also serve as a reminder to those who threaten our communities with gang and gun violence, we will not rest until they are held to account.”

Vallee, who sometimes goes by “Frankie,” “Frank,” “Panther” or “Specs,” was charged with first degree murder in the death of rival gang member Kevin LeClair, a Red Scorpion and associate of the Bacon brothers, who was gunned down in a busy Langley shopping centre parking lot in February, 2009.

His trial in B.C. Supreme Court began Feb. 6. Sentencing has been scheduled for June 28.

