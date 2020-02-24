BREAKING: Chilliwack youth coach found not guilty of sexual touching 11-year-old boy

Former Chilliwack youth leader and coach Codie Anderson (formerly Hindle) was charged with the sexual interference of a minor. (Kwantlen Polytechnic University)

A former coach and youth leader in Chilliwack was found not guilty of the sexual touching of an 11-year-old boy 10 years ago.

Justice Thomas Crabtree read his decision in BC Supreme Court Monday afternoon to a courtroom half full of Anderson’s supporters, the other half with the victim and his supporters.

Anderson – who went by Hindle at the time – was charged with one count of sexual interference under 16.

The victim was the son of a friend of Anderson’s, and the alleged touching took place during a sleepover at the victim’s house.

The now 21-year-old complainant, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, spent hours on the stand early on in the trial, recounting the touching that he said took place in his own house on three occasions.

See the print edition of the Chilliwack Progress Wednesday, and www.theprogress.com for details on the decision later today.

• READ MORE: Third alleged victim of sexual touching by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

• READ MORE: Alleged victim of sexual interference by Chilliwack youth coach speaks out

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: paul.henderson@theprogress.com

Chilliwack Progress