BREAKING: Chilliwack care home has one confirmed COVID-19 case

Resident of Eden Care Centre is isolating at home in long-term care

Fraser Health announced April 22, 2020 that a resident at Eden Care Centre in Chilliwack has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

A resident at Eden Care Centre in Chilliwack has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Fraser Health.

Eden Care Centre is owned by Fraser Valley Care Centre Management Ltd. and includes long term care services.

The resident is in isolation at home in long-term care.

The information was released by Fraser Health on Wednesday afternoon, along with updates about COVID-19 cases at several other long term care facilities.

“Fraser Health has declared that COVID-19 outbreaks are over at five long term care and assisted living facilities in the Fraser Health region,” they wrote. “Fraser Health has implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long term care, assisted living and independent living facilities, and there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at these sites.”

Those five sites include: Amica, a private long term care facility in White Rock owned by Amica Senior Lifestyles; Delta View Care Centre, a long term care facility in Delta owned by Good Samaritan; Elim Village, a long term care, an assisted living and independent living community in Surrey operated by Elim Christian Care Society; Evergreen Heights, an assisted living facility located in White Rock owned by Baptist Housing; and Shaughnessy Care Centre, a private long term care facility in Port Coquitlam owned by Park Place Seniors Living.

There are however new cases in long term care facilities. In addition to Eden Care Centre, there is also a new case at both Guildford Seniors Village and New Vista Care Home.

A staff member at Guildford Seniors Village in Surrey was diagnosed with COVID-19. A staff member at New Vista Care Home in Burnaby was also diagnosed with COVID-19. Both are in isolation at home.

With each outbreak, a Fraser Health SWAT team supports the site and enhanced control measures are put in place.

Fraser Health says they are working with staff at all three sites to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families. Communication with residents and families notifying them of the outbreak is underway.

To prevent transmission of COVID-19, Fraser Health is ensuring staff currently working at Eden Care Centre, Guildford Seniors Village and New Vista Care Home will not be working at any other facility.

Also, the health authority has proactively implemented the following:

• Staffing levels will be maintained to provide resident care.

• Visitors have been limited to only essential visitors.

• Staff and residents movement in the facility has been restricted.

• Cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced.

• Residents, families and staff are being notified.

• Twice a day screening of all staff and residents.

During this time, Fraser Health will have a presence at the sites to take any further actions required and support the facility. This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents.

Fraser Health says they have implemented comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in long term care, assisted living and independent living facilities.

Since the public health emergency was declared, Fraser Health has seen limited to no transmission of COVID-19 in facilities that have had outbreaks.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

