BREAKING: Car crash into hydro pole has Wolfe Road in Chilliwack closed

First responders on the scene before 4 p.m.

Chilliwack RCMP, firefighters and paramedics on the scene of a single vehicle crash into a hydro pole on Wolfe Road before 4 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

A single vehicle crash into a hydro pole on Wolfe Road had the road blocked in both directions Thursday before 4 p.m.

There is no word yet on injuries, but first responders were on the scene dealing with the occupants.

BC Hydro arrived on scene at 3:57 p.m.

Wolfe is closed at Dyke Road and likely will be for several hours as the pole was leaning towards the roadway.

See www.theprogress.com for updates as they become available.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: paul.henderson@theprogress.com