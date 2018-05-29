Firefighters battle a brush fire at Simms Park in Courtenay. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Breaking: Brush fire at Simms Park
Firefighters at at Simms Park in Courtenay knocking down a bush fire. The call came in at approximately 1:30 p.m., describing the fire as "about half the size of a football field."
Record reporters on on scene and will update as more information and footage becomes available.