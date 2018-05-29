Firefighters battle a brush fire at Simms Park in Courtenay. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Breaking: Brush fire at Simms Park

Firefighters at at Simms Park in Courtenay knocking down a bush fire. The call came in at approximately 1:30 p.m., describing the fire as "about half the size of a football field."

  • May. 29, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Firefighters at at Simms Park in Courtenay knocking down a bush fire. The call came in at approximately 1:30 p.m., describing the fire as “about half the size of a football field.”

Record reporters on on scene and will update as more information and footage becomes available.

Previous story
Okanagan fruit farmers still on alert
Next story
100 Mile House Fire Rescue attends fire on Cariboo Trail

Just Posted

Port Hardy is gearing up for cannabis legalization

  • 14 hours ago

 

Nelson council refines proposed cannabis bylaws

 

Breaking: Brush fire at Simms Park

  • 14 hours ago

 

Day of Giving supports JoeAnna’s House

  • 14 hours ago

 

Most Read