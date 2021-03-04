BREAKING: Body recovery underway at Menzies bridge in Chilliwack

No details on age or gender as RCMP officers were on scene Thursday morning

RCMP were on scene under the Menzies Street bridge in Chilliwack on Thursday, March 4, 2021 where a body was found. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

RCMP are on scene at Menzies Street in Chilliwack where a body has been found under the bridge over the Hope Slough.

Police arrived on scene Thursday (March 4) morning.

Around 10 a.m., the body was seen part way up the embankment on the southeast side of the bridge, south of Hope River Road. It is unknown if the body was found in the water or on the embankment.

Part of the area is blocked to traffic. A small section of Menzies Street, from Hope River Road over the bridge to Riverside Drive is closed. Traffic on Hope River Road is getting through.

One witness posted on Facebook that she saw a group of school kids looking down there this morning as she was taking her son to school.

“I thought it seemed strange how many were seeming to be checking something out down there,” she posted.

More information will be shared as it becomes available.

