BREAKING: B.C. mother hit in truck rampage dies

Family confirms mother of four Kelly Sandoval dies almost two months after being hit.

Kelly Sandoval with her husband and four children. (Contibuted)

A mother of four has died almost two months after she was hit by a truck that rampaged through a Maple Ridge mall parking lot.

Kelly Sandoval has passed away, Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk confirmed.

“The family of Kelly Sandoval is deeply saddened at her sudden passing…” said a statement from Sandoval’s mother, Jennifer Tayes.

“This is a very difficult time and we are grateful for the love and support of our family and friends. Kelly is survived by her husband and four amazing boys ages 16, 13, 10, and five.”

On Feb. 1, the driver of a black pickup left a parking stall, backed into a parked vehicle, then drove forward into a restaurant drive-through lane at 240th Street and Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge. The truck then collided with barricades, jumped the curbed drive-through lane and came to a stop against an unoccupied bus stop, police said.

Sandoval and her six-year-old son were in the truck’s path. She pushed her son out of the way, but was hit and pushed against a fence at the McDonalds drive through.

She sustained an injured leg. The boy had a bump on his head.

A 34-year-old Mission man was arrested and released on a promise to appear in court.

Gresiuk said the death of the victim may change the charges police recommend against the suspect. The case is still being investigated.

“This tragedy has changed their lives forever and the family has set up a trust fund for the boys,” Tayes. said. “Donations can be made at any TD branch account 91040-004-6682946 to help them prepare for a life without their mother.”

