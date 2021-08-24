BREAKING: B.C. brings back mask mandate for all indoor public spaces

Mandate will be reassessed as vaccination rates increase

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbians will be required to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces once again, provincial Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a Tuesday (Aug. 24) press conference.

Henry said that the mandate will be reassessed as the province’s recently announced vaccine card requirement sets in and vaccination rates increase.

Mass will be required in places including retail stores, malls, libraries, fitness centres and building common areas. The mask mandate had been lifted in July as B.C. entered Phase 3, which occurred as cases and hospitalizations decreased and first dose vaccinations rates for adults reached 70 per cent.

