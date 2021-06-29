BREAKING: Apartment building on fire on Penticton’s Maple Street

The fire has quickly spread to multiple storeys

Fire has taken hold of a residential building Tuesday (June 29) evening on Penticton’s Maple Street.

The blaze at the three-storey apartment building was reported just after 5 p.m. Within 20 minutes, flames and black smoke began billowing from the apartment. The flames are currently coming from the second and third floor as well as through the roof.

Residents have been evacuated and are watching on as the Penticton Fire Department tries to get a handle on the blaze in the scorching heat.

Maple Street is currently closed in both directions near the fire.

A Western News reporter is currently on scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

