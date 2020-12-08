BREAKING: All safe, Belmont will be open for session today: Sooke School District

The Sooke School District has confirmed it is safe for students to attend Belmont Secondary School today after rumours of a threat to the school were circulated on social media Monday night.

A spokesperson for the district confirmed SD62 is aware of the threat and the source has been located.

In email sent to families, Principal Jim Lamond confirmed classes will continue as usual.

“The RCMP and District are aware and we are working collaboratively to ensure school continues to be safe,” Lamond said. “At this point we have identified the source and will be meeting with them and the family this morning.”

