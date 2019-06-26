Police are going to be busy this summer attending to numerous accidents and incidents. (Submitted)

BREAKING: Aldergrove crash ejects female driver from vehicle

The motorist crashed into a median at the 248th Street overpass

  • Jun. 26, 2019 12:00 a.m.
An 18-year-old female was ejected from her vehicle at around 9:45 a.m. this morning, after crashing westbound into a median at the 248th Street overpass.

The accident has Highway One left lane currently blocked east of 248th Street in Langley, according to the BC Ministry of Transportation & Infrastructure.

RCMP are unsure whether the car was hit by a semi, but Port Mann Traffic Services said it was a single-vehicle accident, according to Constable Mike Halskov.

Though there’s no indication of how serious her injuries might be, the female motorist was reported as “conscious and breathing,” when B.C. Ambulance Service technicians were dispatched, said Neuman.

A tow truck has currently been called, said Halskov.

Emergency crews are currently on the scene as of 10:30 a.m.

