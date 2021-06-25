BREAKING: Afternoon fire destroys roofs of two Langley homes

Fire crews are on scene of a residential blaze on 50th Avenue in Murrayville

Multiple fire crews attended a house fire in the 21700-block of 50th Avenue in Langley late Friday afternoon. Two homes suffered extensive damage. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

During the afternoon commute, motorist from throughout Langley could see plumes of black smoke filling the otherwise blue skies over Langley late Friday afternoon.

Early reports indicate a house fire near 216th Street and Fraser Highway in the historic Murrayville neighbourhood. It’s across the street from Langley Fundamental Elementary.

Township firefighters were called out just before 5 p.m., then further help was deployed. A total of six fire trucks are on scene, with emergency responders blocking the 21700-block of 50th Avenue.

While firefighters appear to be getting a handle on the blaze, witnesses on scene said it is still burning and that the two-storey home has suffered extensive fire damage. There’s also reported roof damage to the neighbouring home.

Police on site are indicating there were no injuries.

Flames consumed part of two Murrayville homes on Friday afternoon. Fire crews are on scene. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Black Press Media)

