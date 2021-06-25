Multiple fire crews attended a house fire in the 21700-block of 50th Avenue in Langley late Friday afternoon. Two homes suffered extensive damage. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

BREAKING: Afternoon fire destroys roofs of two Langley homes

Fire crews are on scene of a residential blaze on 50th Avenue in Murrayville

  • Jun. 25, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

During the afternoon commute, motorist from throughout Langley could see plumes of black smoke filling the otherwise blue skies over Langley late Friday afternoon.

Early reports indicate a house fire near 216th Street and Fraser Highway in the historic Murrayville neighbourhood. It’s across the street from Langley Fundamental Elementary.

Township firefighters were called out just before 5 p.m., then further help was deployed. A total of six fire trucks are on scene, with emergency responders blocking the 21700-block of 50th Avenue.

While firefighters appear to be getting a handle on the blaze, witnesses on scene said it is still burning and that the two-storey home has suffered extensive fire damage. There’s also reported roof damage to the neighbouring home.

Police on site are indicating there were no injuries.

