BREAKING: Abbotsford-Mission MLA Pam Alexis suffers ‘health issue’

Abbotsford-Mission MLA Pam Alexis is suffering from a “health issue,” according to a vague statement released by the NDP Caucus.

“A health issue occurred this week with MLA Pam Alexis that required medical attention. Out of respect for her privacy, there won’t be any comment at this time,” reads the caucus’ statement, released noon, Sept. 22.

The health problem occurred yesterday, Sept. 21, and is reportedly serious, according to sources who spoke with The Record.

Alexis became MLA of the Abbotsford-Mission riding in November of 2020, defeating incumbent Liberal candidate Simon Gibson. She then resigned as the Mayor of Mission to focus on her provincial duties.

She has also served as a city councillor and a school board trustee in Mission.

Updates to follow.

