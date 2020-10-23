BREAKING – 3 accidents on Highway 3, 33 in Greenwood, Rock Creek

"The roads are absolutely horrible right now," Midway RCMP

There are at least three vehicle accidents on West Boundary highways as of Friday morning, Oct. 23, according to Midway RCMP.

No serious injuries have been reported to police as of 9:30 a.m., Cpl. Phil Peters told The Times.

There are two accidents on Highway 3: one in Greenwood and one between the city and Grand Forks.

There is an accident on Highway 33 north of Rock Creek.

The Times will update this story as more details become available.

Cpl. Peters is warning area drivers to “drive more slowly and carefully than they are now.”

“The roads are absolutely horrible right now,” he stressed.

