Breakfast program at FSJSS receives support from the District of Fort St. James

The district received these funds through a grant from the province and FLNRO

Fort St. James Secondary recently received $13,750 from the district to support their in-school food program.

“It is great to have the district work with the high school. It shows their support not only for our school but the greater community,” said Craig Houghton, principal of the school.

David Schroeter, CAO, said the district wanted to prioritize supporting children and families through the pandemic, where the issues of food security have been exacerbated.

“One of the notable benefits of FSJSS’s breakfast program is that on days where food is provided, attendance significantly increases. This ensures young learners attend school and have the energy and nutrition they need to go through the day,” Schroeter said.

The district received the funds through a grant provided by the province and the ministry of forests (FLNRO).

These funds initially helped the district support the roll-out of the Fort St. James Bucks initiative for impacted forestry workers, Schroeter said, adding they transitioned to a food security program after the pandemic began.

“Fort St. James has seen significant economic hardship after the indefinite curtailment of the Conifex Sawmill and afterwards during the Covid-19 pandemic. These programs offer stability to families and individuals in need. More information about this funding will be made available to the public in the coming weeks,” he said.

