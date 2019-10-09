Break shuts down water on White Rock’s Stevens Street

City says area residences to be affected during repairs, expected to take until around 1 p.m.

City of White Rock crews are in the 1100-block of Stevens Street this morning. (File photo)

City of White Rock crews are in the 1100-block of Stevens Street this morning, following a water-main break.

According to a tweet at 9:11 a.m., water in the area has been shut down during the repairs, “and will affect nearby residences until approximately 1 p.m.”

There is a water main break in the 1100 block of Stevens Street and operations crews are on site working on repairs. The water is shut down and will affect nearby residences until approximately 1pm. pic.twitter.com/SeVS23QHME — City of White Rock (@whiterockcity) October 9, 2019

Donna Kell, the city’s communications manager, said restoring service “is a high priority.”

“We recognize that it is an inconvenience,” Kell told Peace Arch News by email. “Workers are on site fixing the break right now.”

