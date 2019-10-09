City of White Rock crews are in the 1100-block of Stevens Street this morning. (File photo)

Break shuts down water on White Rock’s Stevens Street

City says area residences to be affected during repairs, expected to take until around 1 p.m.

City of White Rock crews are in the 1100-block of Stevens Street this morning, following a water-main break.

According to a tweet at 9:11 a.m., water in the area has been shut down during the repairs, “and will affect nearby residences until approximately 1 p.m.”

Donna Kell, the city’s communications manager, said restoring service “is a high priority.”

“We recognize that it is an inconvenience,” Kell told Peace Arch News by email. “Workers are on site fixing the break right now.”

More to come…

Previous story
Williams Lake sees increase in theft of vehicles in 2019 compared to 2018: RCMP
Next story
Laurel Point Park renamed after former Victoria mayor

Just Posted

Most Read