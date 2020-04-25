Break-in suspect drops items and runs after being confronted by Nanaimo homeowner

A would-be thief’s attempt to make off with some loot was thwarted when he was confronted by the homeowner.
According to police, at about 11 p.m. April 18, the owner of a home on Sarum Rise Way, near Wakesiah Avenue, heard a noise coming from the garage and went to investigate. In the garage he encountered a man who was holding several of the homeowner’s belongings but then dropped them and took off running.
The suspect was last seen heading toward Stonewater Drive.
The suspect is caucasian with long brown hair, flipped at the ends. At the time of the break-in he was wearing skinny black jeans and black runners with white soles.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.
