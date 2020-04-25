Break-in suspect drops items and runs after being confronted by Nanaimo homeowner

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

A would-be thief’s attempt to make off with some loot was thwarted when he was confronted by the homeowner.

According to police, at about 11 p.m. April 18, the owner of a home on Sarum Rise Way, near Wakesiah Avenue, heard a noise coming from the garage and went to investigate. In the garage he encountered a man who was holding several of the homeowner’s belongings but then dropped them and took off running.

The suspect was last seen heading toward Stonewater Drive.

The suspect is caucasian with long brown hair, flipped at the ends. At the time of the break-in he was wearing skinny black jeans and black runners with white soles.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo thief uses stick to fish out candy through store window

READ ALSO: Suspect defecates in Nanaimo carport, then steals tool

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin