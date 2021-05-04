Break-in discovered at Wells Visitor Information Centre

Crime may have occurred same time as break-in at Sunset Theatre

A break-in to the Wells Visitor Information Centre was discovered when RCMP were conducting a check of the property and noticed damage to the back door. (District of Wells Facebook photo)

The Chief Administrative Officer for the District of Wells urges everyone to keep an eye on their neighbors. Small towns seem to be the newest trend of break-ins, according to Donna Forseille.

The Wells Visitor Information Centre sustained extensive damage after a break-in that is believed to have occurred around the same time more than $3,500 in items were stolen from the Sunset Theatre.

Staff were alerted by Wells RCMP on Saturday, May 2, after constables Mike Nelson and Mike McCleary completed a check on the property that has not yet opened for the 2021 visitor season.

Forced entry through the back door was noticeable.

“The suspects completely damaged the front desk, disconnected the telephone and surveillance system,” Forseille wrote on Facebook Tuesday, May 4.

“They managed to get the small safe and pry it open only to find nothing of value within it.”

Read More: Irreplaceable Indigenous masks among items stolen in Wells, B.C.’s Sunset Theatre break-in

Phones and a printer at the centre were also wrecked.

Forseille said their computer system and wall-mounted TV with a DVD player was stolen.

“While the desk, door, computer, printer and tv monitor are replaceable and no one was hurt, it is disheartening that the suspects broke in, causing so much damage to get little in return,” she added.

Several irreplaceable custom-made Indigenous masks were among the items stolen from the Sunset Theatre in Wells earlier this year.

Those responsible had gained access to the historic theatre through a back entry between March 23 and March 24.

District of Wells public works staff have launched a clean-up of the visitor centre.

Forseille said we all need to watch out for one another in these challenging times.

Subject: Break in at the Wells Visitor Information Centre Dear Community Members, Staff of the District of Wells are… Posted by District of Wells on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Do you have a comment about this story? email: rebecca.dyok@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer