Break in at Wasa business over weekend

Two, as yet unknown suspects brok into a business in Wasa on Saturday, February 2, 2019. They took wine, chips and pop, but no cash.

Sgt. Chris Newl of the Kimberley RCMP reports that they two entered the business on Wasa Park Lake Drive in the early hours of Saturday morning. They were in the store for no longer than two minutes.

A police dog tracked them as far as Wolf Creek Road.

Video surveillance shows two subjects wearing black pants, hoodies and gloves.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Kimberley RCMP (250-427-4811) or Crimestoppers (1-800-222-8477).