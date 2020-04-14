Break-and-enter suspect bides his time at Nanaimo crime scene

Man allegedly steals two spools of wire, damages vehicles at business on Cienar Drive

A suspected thief in Nanaimo took his time making his getaway after breaking into an electrical contractor’s compound last week.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, an unknown individual unlawfully entered Houle Electric’s equipment compound in the 2300 block of Cienar Drive early last Wednesday, April 8. Employees arrived to find door handles broken off of several vehicles.

Video surveillance footage shows a caucasian man with a slim build, in his mid 30s, wearing dark clothes and and dark hat entering the compound at 12:35 a.m. He stayed on the site for nearly an hour before finally leaving carrying two small rolls of wire at about 1:25 a.m.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP detachment’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-13056.

