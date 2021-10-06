Break and enter in Houston

Houston resident Raymond Dennis Jr. returned to his house on Sept. 20 after being gone for a week, only to find it had been broken into and robbed.

Houston resident Raymond Dennis Jr. returned to his house on Sept. 20 after being gone for a week, only to find it had been broken into and robbed.

Houston Today spoke to Dennis, who claims that several items of electronics were stolen as well as food, and clothing.

“I called the RCMP as soon as I got home,” he said.

According to Madonna Saunderson from RCMP North District Media Relations , the Houston RCMP have received a report of a break, enter and theft. The investigation is active and ongoing, and there are no other details at this time.

Houston Today