Break and enter at Surrey home leads to large drug seizure

Suspects were gone but officers find 'large quantity of drugs and cash' inside residence

Surrey RCMP say they seized drugs, more than $200K in cash and a handgun after searching a home in Guildford on Sept. 6, 2020. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

A break-in at a Guildford home lead Surrey police to a huge stage of drugs, cash and a handgun earlier this month, RCMP say.

Police say they were called to a home in the 10600-block of 140 Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 6 for a report of a break and enter in progress. The suspects were gone by the time police arrived but officers found a “large quantity of drugs and cash” inside the home as they investigated.

RCMP say investigators obtained and executed a search warrant at the home later the same day and seized numerous items including suspected crystal meth, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, and a drug-cutting agent.

Officers also located and seized more $200,000 in cash, as well as a handgun and ammunition.

Police say no arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

