Brazen thieves target freezer, purse in Keremeos

File photoRCMP remind citizens to question anyone suspicious around their neighbours property or to contact police.

RCMP are asking residents to report anything suspicious after brazen thefts take place

The Keremeos RCMP detachment is warning residents about a brazen thief or thieves that have stolen from properties when people were at home.

Cpl. Brian Evans said several incidents over the last week have occurred in Keremeos and is reminding residents to question strangers on neighbours properties.

On both Friday and Sunday of last week, someone stole items out of a freezer on 10th Avenue.

“The freezer was in the carport. It seems like it happened sometime overnight,” he said.

On Monday, a person entered a home on 7th Avenue and stole a purse. The purse was later recovered, tossed on the property by the culprit, but money was taken.

“Fortunately the person did their property back with their identification,” he said. “This is a fairly brazen, daytime theft.”

At this time there are no suspects in either incident, but the RCMP continues to investigate.

“If you see something calls us. These people are out and about walking around the neighbourhoods do what you can to protect yourself by locking things up and keeping them out of sight,” he said.