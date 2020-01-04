Brazen Boxing Day theft in Lac La Hache sees semi truck and trailers stolen

100 Mile RCMP are asking for help in identifying a truck connected with a Boxing Day theft in Lac la Hache.

On Dec. 26, between 10:38 and 10:50 p.m. a white 2016 Freightliner Cascadia Tractor connected to two 2014 Doepker flat-deck trailers was stolen from Hamilton Rd. adjacent to Hwy 97 in Lac la Hache according to Cpl. Ryder Birtwistle. Hamilton Road is situated between the Lac La Hache Bakery and Lac La Hache Husky.

“Surveillance video obtained from a local business shows a white, late-model pickup truck with a snowmobile deck and light-bar on the cab pull up alongside the truck shortly before the truck was taken. Several vehicles can be seen driving past as the theft is occurring. Police are requesting the public’s help in determining the identity of the truck or the people involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cst. Odgaard with the 100 Mile House RCMP. File #2019-4662.

