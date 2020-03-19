Brass crucifix stolen from Mission’s Westminster Abbey

Mission RCMP ask public to call if they see the stolen item

The Mission RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying suspects who broke into the Westminster Abbey Seminary of Christ the King, located on Dewdney Trunk Road.

The incident took place some time between 11 p.m. on March 10 and 5 a.m. on March 11.

Suspects broke into the building, caused significant damage and stole a large brass crucifix from the Seminary’s chapel display.

The investigation is ongoing and several leads including forensic DNA analysis are being followed up on.

Police are urging the public to be on the lookout for the large brass crucifix and to call in with any information related to this break and enter. Please call the Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

