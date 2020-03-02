Brandy Bishop trial set for October for 2014 fatal crash near Fanny Bay

The trial of a woman allegedly involved with a head-collision north of Fanny Bay more than five years ago is slated to go ahead this fall.

One person, Margarete Obermann, 91, ultimately succumbed to her injuries from the incident on Highway 19A on Sept. 27, 2014. She had been travelling with a friend at the time of the crash. Obermann was hospitalized with 27 broken bones following the crash and remained in hospital until her death three-and-a-half months later.

There was a brief hearing in Supreme Court on Monday in Courtenay to fix dates for the trial of Brandy Dawn Bishop. She is facing counts of impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, causing an accident resulting in death, causing an accident resulting in bodily harm, dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm. The defendant was allegedly driving a vehicle involved in the accident.

Crown counsel Richard Ellsay said there are 13 days set aside for the trial. Following a pretrial conference in August, the actual trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 5. Last spring, a trial date of Jan. 27, 2o2o had been set, but the trial has been delayed due to a change of defence counsel. There was a preliminary hearing in March 2019 to determine whether there was sufficient evidence to stand trial.

