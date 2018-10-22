Braithwaite re-elected with the highest amount of votes in past four Oak Bay elections

Oak Bay incumbent councillor Hazel Braithwaite was re-elected with 5,149 votes this year. This will be her fourth term as a municipal councillor. (Oak Bay News file photo)

She even received more votes than this year's mayoral candidates

District of Oak Bay incumbent Councillor Hazel Braithwaite received the highest number of votes – 5,149 – more than any other candidate in the past four district elections, including votes cast for mayoral candidates.

The count for the mayoral race this year was 5,042 for Kevin Murdoch and 2,138 for Nils Jensen.

Oak Bay’s councillor candidate with the second highest vote count this year was Tara Nay, who received 4,001 votes.

This will be Braithwaite’s fourth term as a municipal councillor for Oak Bay; she ran for mayor in 2011, losing by just 428 votes in one of the most hotly contested races in the region that put Nils Jensen in the top seat.

During her time on council, Braithwaite served in many roles, including as liaison for Parks, Recreation and Culture, on the CRD’s inter-municipal climate action steering committee, tax roll review panel, and as an alternate liaison for the district’s tourism and business improvement associations.

Braithwaite was born in England and grew up in Calgary, where she worked as a junior geophysicist prior to moving to Papua New Guinea to teach mathematics at the University of Lae.

She currently works at a major charity as the director of community campaigns, helping to raise money to fund a network of services in the community.

Joining Braithwaite, Murdoch and Nay on council is Cairine Green, Eric Zhelka, Esther Paterson and Andrew Appleton.

– With files from Christine van Reeuwyk

