Brad Vis seeks second term in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding

The Conservative incumbent has already begun his campaign

/ Submitted Photo

Incumbent Brad Vis (Conservative) has confirmed that he is running for re-election in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon (MMFC) riding.

Vis was born in Matsqui and has spent the majority of his career working in government, politics and the agri-business sector. His professional background includes the fields of communications, public relations and policy development. He was first elected as MP in 2019.

Vis said Justin Trudeau’s timing in calling a snap election for Sept. 20 “could not be more self-serving or more tone-deaf.”

“Hundreds of thousands of hectares of British Columbia have been burnt or are still on fire, hundreds of Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon residents have been displaced, fourth-wave COVID-19 cases are surging, and the federal government has abandoned our Afghan allies to the Taliban,” Vis stated in a written statement.

“Nevertheless, Erin O’Toole and Canada’s Conservatives are ready with a recovery plan to secure the future. This election is a choice between a comprehensive Conservative plan to deliver jobs for all Canadians and restore public finances, versus a reckless Liberal plan – supported by the NDP, Greens, and Bloc – that would leave Canada with high levels of debt and unemployment.”

Vis said the Conservative Party of Canada will:

• secure jobs by recovering every one of the million jobs lost during the pandemic within one year;

• secure accountability by enacting a new anti-corruption law to clean up the mess in Ottawa;

• secure Mental Health through our Canada Mental Health Action Plan;

• secure our country by creating a strategic stockpile of essential products and building the capacity to manufacture vaccines at home; and

• secure Canada’s economy by balancing the budget over the next decade.

He says this election is about how getting Canada back on its feet and rebuilding the economy, jobs and way of life.

Other candidates declared so far in the MMFC riding are Nicole Bellay (Green Party), Lynn Perrin (NDP) and Tyler Niles (People’s Party of Canada). The Liberals are holding their nomination meeting on Aug. 19.

