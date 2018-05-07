Brad Vis hoping to be Conservative candidate in Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

In 2015, Vis narrowly lost to Jati Sidhu in riding stretching from Abbotsford to Lillooet

Brad Vis (front, second from right) talks with supporters and continues to check election results after giving his concession speech in 2015. Vis hopes to run again in next year’s federal election. File photo

Brad Vis wants to take another swing at federal politics.

Vis ran as the Conservative Party candidate in the newly created riding of Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon in 2015, losing out to Liberal Jati Sidhu.

Now, Vis says he will again seek the Conservative nomination for the riding, which includes all of Mission, a large chunk of north Abbotsford, and territory reaching to Lillooet in the north.

In a press release sent out Thursday, Vis – who has been working for Abbotsford MP Ed Fast since the 2015 vote – said he’s confident that the Conservatives can claim the riding in 2019.

“What I’ve heard loud and clear is that the Liberals are taking for granted our small business owners, that many people in the riding feel threatened because Justin Trudeau is attacking our freedom of religion (summer jobs program), and that the Government is recklessly spending our nation into generational deficits our children and grandchildren will be left to pay,” Vis said in the release.

Next year’s election is set for Oct. 21, 2019, but the Conservatives are expected to nominate a candidate by the end of June.

In 2015, Vis claimed 35 per cent of the vote, to Sidhu’s 37 per cent. The two candidates were separated by a little more than 1,000 votes, but the riding was among the last in the country to be decided.