He will perform on March 6 at South Okanagan Events Centre

Country superstar Brad Paisley will be returning to Penticton next year.

The critically acclaimed singer, songwriter and entertainer, will be performing at the South Okanagan Events Centre on March 6, 2020.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Valley First Box Office, over the phone at 1-877-763-2849 or online at ValleyFirstTix.com.