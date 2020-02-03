Boys and Girls Club hires executive director

Karen Love takes leadership role at Boys and Girls Club of Central Vancouver Island

The Boys and Girls Club has a new adult in charge.

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Vancouver Island announced in a press release last month that Karen Love has been hired as the club’s new executive director.

Love comes to the Island from Alberta, where she held senior management positions with agencies including the Boys and Girls Club of Calgary and the Canadian National Institute for the Blind.

“Karen brings extensive experience in financial management, program development and fundraising…” noted the release. “Karen is thrilled to be taking up this important role and supporting the various communities served by Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Vancouver Island.”

Love replaces retiring executive director Ian Kalina.

