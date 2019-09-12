Boys and Girls Club food bank needs non-perishable items

The Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake food bank for youth is in need of donations. File image

A food bank that helps youth in the Williams Lake area is in desperate of donations.

Alexandra Weiand, operations supervisor for the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake, said the centre’s food bank is used by quite a few youth throughout the week and drop in to pick up food as they need it.

“We really need non-perishables,” she told the Tribune Tuesday.

“We see lots of youth picking up snacks such a granola bars and things like that, but then we also have some youth who are parents and even need baby formula or baby cereal.”

Anyone wanting to donate food is also encouraged to think of items that do not require a stove or even a microwave because, Weiand said, some of the youth coming to the centre for food are living in tents.

Donations for the food bank can be dropped off at the front office, 17 Fourth Avenue South across from Safeway.

