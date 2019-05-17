Boy, 12, arrested after allegedly threatening another youth with a knife in Cloverdale

This was Thursday at a park in the 17200-block of 61A Avenue, Sergeant Chad Greig told the Now-Leader

A 12-year-old boy was arrested in Cloverdale early Thursday evening after the Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a youth allegedly threatening another youth with a knife.

This was at a park in the 17200-block of 61A Avenue, Sergeant Chad Greig told the Now-Leader.

“Witnesses who observed the incident followed and detained the suspect youth until police arrived, who then arrested the 12-year-old suspect,” Greig said.

The boy was later released into his parents’ custody and the investigation is ongoing, he added.

“No persons were physically injured in the occurrence.”

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter