Boy, 12, arrested after allegedly threatening another youth with a knife in Cloverdale

  • May. 17, 2019 12:00 a.m.
A 12-year-old boy was arrested in Cloverdale early Thursday evening after the Surrey RCMP responded to a report of a youth allegedly threatening another youth with a knife.

This was at a park in the 17200-block of 61A Avenue, Sergeant Chad Greig told the Now-Leader.

“Witnesses who observed the incident followed and detained the suspect youth until police arrived, who then arrested the 12-year-old suspect,” Greig said.

The boy was later released into his parents’ custody and the investigation is ongoing, he added.

“No persons were physically injured in the occurrence.”

