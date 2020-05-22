Box of family slides found in Courtenay parking lot

"It's somebody's family history in photos - a decade of them."

Clayton Rogers found a large box full of slides in the Courtenay Walmart parking lot. Photo by Erin Haluschak

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then Clayton Rogers stumbled upon a novel.

The Comox Valley resident came across a large mysterious box in the Courtenay Walmart almost a year ago filled with hundreds of slides, mostly from the 1970s.

Rogers said it was sitting on the curb of the store’s parking lot last summer and it piqued his curiosity.

“I looked in this box and it as full of slides. They are mostly dated and named; it’s somebody’s family history in photos – a decade of them.”

Rogers kept the box safely at home and was cleaning out his space recently and came across them.

“I wasn’t sure what to do with them. Should I donate them to the thrift store? I don’t want to throw them out.”

He reached out to the Comox Valley Record in hopes of spreading the find on social media in order to connect the slides with its rightful owner.

“I really like antique things; I have an 8-track player and my grandparents do have a slide projector.”

Rogers was able to take a look at some of the slides which show family vacations, a cabin, Christmas celebrations and a variety of trips across Canada. He added there are likely more than 200 slides meticulously organized by location and date from the early 1970s to the early 1980s.

‘Granny’s Retirement ’73’, ‘Horseback Riding in P.E.I ’76’ and ‘Guelph Recreation Complex’ are only some of the many plastic containers holding Kodachrome and Fujichrome slides.

‘San Francisco Spring 1982’ shows a woman with blond curly hair and large sunglasses standing in front of the Golden Gate Bridge.

A box of ‘Frobisher Bay Row Housing Progress Photos – Oct. 4/76’ shows technical, construction and infrastructure images.

Anyone who can identify additional images or who may know the owner of the slides, contact the Record office at 250-338-5811 or email photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com.

