Bowser man sentenced to house arrest after guilty plea to child pornography offence

A Bowser man has been sentenced to house arrest and probation after pleading guilty to a child pornography offence.
Kyle Patrick McGuire, 31, received a nine-month non-custodial sentence to be followed by two years of probation on Wednesday, March 3, at the Nanaimo Law Courts.
Dan McLaughlin, the communications counsel for the B.C. Prosecution Service, confirmed McGuire pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography on Oct. 20, 2020. On June 26, 2018 at McGuire’s residence, Crown counsel and Oceanside RCMP attended with a search warrant and a USB drive was seized.
“McGuire will be placed in the National Sex Offender database for 10 years,” wrote McLaughlin in an email to PQB News.
