Bowser man sentenced to house arrest after guilty plea to child pornography offence

Nine-month non-custodial sentence to be followed by two years probation

Kyle Patrick McGuire was give a nine-month non-custodial sentencing to be followed by two years of probation on Wednesday, March 3, at the Nanaimo Law Courts. (PQB News file photo)

A Bowser man has been sentenced to house arrest and probation after pleading guilty to a child pornography offence.

Kyle Patrick McGuire, 31, received a nine-month non-custodial sentence to be followed by two years of probation on Wednesday, March 3, at the Nanaimo Law Courts.

READ MORE: Kamloops man to pay $7M to victim after life-altering attack

Dan McLaughlin, the communications counsel for the B.C. Prosecution Service, confirmed McGuire pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography on Oct. 20, 2020. On June 26, 2018 at McGuire’s residence, Crown counsel and Oceanside RCMP attended with a search warrant and a USB drive was seized.

“McGuire will be placed in the National Sex Offender database for 10 years,” wrote McLaughlin in an email to PQB News.

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News