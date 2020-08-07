Bowser attic blaze contained by fire crews

An attic fire on Aug. 6 was dealt with by local fire crews. (Dashwood Fire Department photo)

An attic blaze in Bowser was controlled by fire crews on Aug. 6, preventing extensive damage to the house.

The Dashwood, Qualicum and Coombs Fire Departments were called out to assist the Bow Horn Bay Fire Department, who worked together to put the fire out.

“We ended up with a stove fire at a home, the resident had thought it had been extinguished, but it spread into the attic a few hours later,” said Bow Horn Bay Fire Chief Clayton Bucoviz.

Crews were called to the scene at approximately 6 a.m. – the residents were home at the time and reported the fire.

“Between all the efforts of all the departments, we prevented any fire spread throughout the home, we were able just to take down a little bit of the ceiling and prevent any spread,” said Bucoviz. “It was contained, we pulled down the kitchen ceiling and contained the fire to that area and made sure it was completely out.”

